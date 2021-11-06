Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 8,017 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 21.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

