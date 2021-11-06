Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Public Education by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $490.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.