Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $255,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $82,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

