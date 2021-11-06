Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

