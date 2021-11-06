Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 14,211 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

