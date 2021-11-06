Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 144.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

