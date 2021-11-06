Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.34 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Shares of Y traded up $19.30 on Friday, reaching $673.05. 50,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $672.26. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

