Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $19.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $673.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $648.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms have commented on Y. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

