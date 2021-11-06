Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 425,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,472. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29.

ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

