Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Announces Earnings Results

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 425,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

