Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALGS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,910. The company has a market capitalization of $717.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.