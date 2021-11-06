Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALGS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,910. The company has a market capitalization of $717.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

