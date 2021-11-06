Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALGS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. 161,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,910. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.