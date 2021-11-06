Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.