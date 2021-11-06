Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. 341,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.