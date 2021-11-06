Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.28 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,802. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $43.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Albireo Pharma stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

