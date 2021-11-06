Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.51. The stock had a trading volume of 990,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

