Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $247.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.51. 990,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.60. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,287. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

