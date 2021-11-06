Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 963.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $272.51 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

