AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$1.85 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of AKT.A opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.
About AKITA Drilling
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.