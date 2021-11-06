AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$1.85 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of AKT.A opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

