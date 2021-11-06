Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

AIXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday.

ETR AIXA traded down €1.08 ($1.27) on Friday, reaching €20.33 ($23.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 51.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.89. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

