Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

Get Aixtron alerts:

ETR:AIXA opened at €20.92 ($24.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.98. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 52-week high of €26.60 ($31.29).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.