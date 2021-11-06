Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) & Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Head to Head Contrast

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Airspan Networks and Maxar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 0 6 8 0 2.57

Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.22%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies -3.67% -6.40% -1.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Maxar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.35 $303.00 million ($1.16) -27.62

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.