Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €159.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €133.31 ($156.83).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €113.90 ($134.00) on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €113.43 and its 200 day moving average is €109.77.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

