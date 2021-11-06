Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock traded up $23.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. 27,330,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,265. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.