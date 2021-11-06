Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.94, but opened at $46.00. Air Lease shares last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 8,238 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 66.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 44.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 90.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.05.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.