Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.90. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.78 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.