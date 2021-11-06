AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.750-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.90 billion-$11.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.

NYSE AGCO traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,065. AGCO has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.79.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.