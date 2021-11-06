Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.02). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Affimed by 116.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 186.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 21.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 166,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

