Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,883. The company has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

