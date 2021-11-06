Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,883. The company has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
