Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.