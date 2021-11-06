Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30.
A number of analysts have commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
