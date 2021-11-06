Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.30.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
