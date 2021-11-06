Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.