aelf Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.08 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, aelf has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $311.59 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.57 or 0.00417452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

