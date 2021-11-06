Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $161.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $162.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

