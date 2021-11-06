Advisor Resource Council Invests $3.45 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

