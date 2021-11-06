Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $161,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

