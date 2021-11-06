Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

WMS stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.83. 493,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $125.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

