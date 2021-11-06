Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $123.83 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $125.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

