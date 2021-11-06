Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215,583 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $51,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:WMS opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

