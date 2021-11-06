ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

ADCT stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

