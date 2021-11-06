AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $166,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

