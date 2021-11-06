AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,494. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdaptHealth stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

