AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdaptHealth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 2,720.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of AdaptHealth worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

