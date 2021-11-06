Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce sales of $6.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AFIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 162,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,802. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

