Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report sales of $357.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.70 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NYSE GOLF traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $57.43. 310,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

