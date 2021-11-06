Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acushnet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Acushnet worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

