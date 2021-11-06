Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $108.00.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.
Shares of ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 167.6% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
