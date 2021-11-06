Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $108.00.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 167.6% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

