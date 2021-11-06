ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 5,500,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

