Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Head-To-Head Survey

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

46.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Novavax $475.60 million 24.93 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -21.90

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 203.21%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $249.60, indicating a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Novavax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.