Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

