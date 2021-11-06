Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.33

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $18.80. Absa Group shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.0724 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

